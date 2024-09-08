Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.34. Biomerica shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 210,448 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $5.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Biomerica during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biomerica by 72.1% during the first quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 59,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Biomerica by 11.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

