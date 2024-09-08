BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 5,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 979,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of BioRestorative Therapies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 63.07.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 6,898.28%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of BioRestorative Therapies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

