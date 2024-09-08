Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinLatinumForum)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/f97XhWRv2S)”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

