Bitcoin Market Cap Reaches $1,087.90 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,087.90 billion and approximately $20.33 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $55,078.65 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.24 or 0.00556014 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00036880 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00080424 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,751,712 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.