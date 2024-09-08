BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

BHV stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

