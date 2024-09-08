BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance
BHV stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $12.08.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.