Blast (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0084

Blast (BLAST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Blast has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Blast token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blast has a market capitalization of $165.82 million and $25.72 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000110 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Blast Profile

Blast launched on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,816,523,151 tokens. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 19,788,657,383.149418 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00820515 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $24,301,417.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blast using one of the exchanges listed above.

