BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) Price Tops $148.58 on Exchanges

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a market cap of $243.20 million and $15.92 million worth of BlazeStake Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlazeStake Staked SOL has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One BlazeStake Staked SOL token can currently be bought for about $148.58 or 0.00273641 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlazeStake Staked SOL Profile

BlazeStake Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,636,800 tokens. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official website is stake.solblaze.org. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @solblaze_org.

Buying and Selling BlazeStake Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,657,094.81552407. The last known price of BlazeStake Staked SOL is 147.87971786 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $3,253,421.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stake.solblaze.org/.”

