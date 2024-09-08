BMO Capital Markets Raises Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$37.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.50 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CU has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.17.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CU opened at C$34.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.29. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$28.13 and a twelve month high of C$35.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.16. The firm has a market cap of C$7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.01. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of C$860.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.4100069 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.453 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.41%.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

