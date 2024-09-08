BMO Capital Markets Raises Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$25.50

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.56.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEI

Gibson Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

GEI opened at C$21.99 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.45 and a 12 month high of C$23.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$3.23 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.4429134 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 23,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,690.00. In other Gibson Energy news, Director Curtis Philippon purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,690.00. Also, Director Margaret Cahill Montana acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.52 per share, with a total value of C$73,168.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.