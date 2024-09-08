BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BWA. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.07.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $1,681,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 28.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

