Bowie Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,968 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 3.1% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $51,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,758 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in S&P Global by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 475,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,670,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $510.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $486.64 and a 200-day moving average of $448.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $521.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.25.
In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
