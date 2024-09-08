BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.67

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.67 and traded as high as $4.61. BRF shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 2,323,203 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRFS. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

BRF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. BRF had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in BRF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

