BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.92.

BBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.07. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $102,586.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,390.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $676,234.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,897,443 shares in the company, valued at $120,917,867.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $102,586.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,390.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 100,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

