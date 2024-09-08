Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHFAM stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

