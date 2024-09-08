Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
BHFAM stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $17.40.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brighthouse Financial
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.