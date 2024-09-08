Brokerages Set Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Target Price at C$32.38

Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Filo Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut Filo Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ventum Financial lowered Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Filo Mining Price Performance

Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

