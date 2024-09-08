Brokerages Set Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target at $25.57

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLYM. Wedbush upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $13,285,868.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,474,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,503,805.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 774.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after buying an additional 90,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLYM opened at $22.77 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.26%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

