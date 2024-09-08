Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.62.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bumble from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bumble from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, August 9th.

BMBL stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Bumble has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $855.63 million, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

