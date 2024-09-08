BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Shares Up 9.2%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 53,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.
