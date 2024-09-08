BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP) Announces $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

BW LPG Stock Performance

Shares of BWLP stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.14. BW LPG has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $876.49 million during the quarter.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited is an owner and operator of LPG vessels. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. BW LPG Limited is based in Singapore.

