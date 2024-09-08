C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AI. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities raised C3.ai from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.70.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $21.30 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. The company had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,647,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 317,768 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,313,000 after acquiring an additional 568,369 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2,547.8% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after buying an additional 862,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after buying an additional 66,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

