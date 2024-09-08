Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on Caesarstone from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Caesarstone Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CSTE opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $154.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.13.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.85 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesarstone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 329,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 155,956 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caesarstone by 19.8% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 36,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

