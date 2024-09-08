Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBGGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Capital City Bank Group has a payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $572.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $58.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCBG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $282,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 143,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,192.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Articles

