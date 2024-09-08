Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Capital City Bank Group has a payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $572.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $58.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCBG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $282,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 143,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,192.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Articles

