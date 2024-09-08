Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Holdings Raised by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 196.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,183,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,210,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,288,000 after acquiring an additional 670,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,202,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after purchasing an additional 669,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,196,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,763,000 after buying an additional 569,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,273,000 after purchasing an additional 482,707 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $32.36 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.