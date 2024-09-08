Caprock Group LLC Acquires 23,032 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.7% of Caprock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $279.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.54.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

