Caprock Group LLC Buys 3,691 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 674.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 704.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,734.01 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $811.99 and a 12-month high of $1,818.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,650.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,414.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 91.02, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The firm had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,392.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,392.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,144,751.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,891 shares of company stock valued at $38,037,731 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FICO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,553.42.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

