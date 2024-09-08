Caprock Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 136,680 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,939,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 448.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 177,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,852,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,720,000 after buying an additional 546,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.6% during the second quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEM opened at $76.89 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $83.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.94, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEM shares. CIBC raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

