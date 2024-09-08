Caprock Group LLC Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,174 shares of company stock worth $6,827,113. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $86.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.80. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.12.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

