Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 509,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,983,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 38,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 277,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

AGI stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

