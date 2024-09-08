Caprock Group LLC Purchases 4,225 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.31.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $329.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

