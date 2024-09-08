Caprock Group LLC Purchases 6,129 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,639 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 934 shares of the software company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank raised its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $563.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $553.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.