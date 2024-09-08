CashBackPro (CBP) Price Tops $0.0720 on Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $0.0720 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a market cap of $6.49 million and $10,799.24 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008795 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013394 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,273.41 or 0.99904401 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008165 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007857 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.06913295 USD and is down -19.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $9,278.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

