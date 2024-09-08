Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Shares Down 2.4%

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.91 ($0.05). Approximately 610,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,434,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

Caspian Sunrise Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £88.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.53.

About Caspian Sunrise

(Get Free Report)

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Central Asia. The company operates through Exploration for and Production of Crude Oil; Onshore Drilling Services; and Offshore Drilling Services segments. It explores for and produces crude oil. The company holds a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caspian Sunrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caspian Sunrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.