Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,816 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for approximately 1.8% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $64,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,274,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,822. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE opened at $211.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.40. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.64.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

