Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,269,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $150,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Centene by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Centene by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Centene stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $70.83. 6,046,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,344. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average is $73.81. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $81.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

