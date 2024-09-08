Certuity LLC Acquires 1,057 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Certuity LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,687 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 2.8% of Certuity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $34,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,762,423.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,174 shares of company stock worth $6,827,113 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.80. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.83 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.