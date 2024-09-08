Certuity LLC Buys 122 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Argus upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $665.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $659.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $634.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $711.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

