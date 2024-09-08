Certuity LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 561.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MA opened at $476.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $456.26 and a 200 day moving average of $459.65.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total transaction of $51,461,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,998,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,256,839,378.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,167,931 shares of company stock worth $531,284,982. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.