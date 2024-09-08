Certuity LLC Purchases 4,841 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Certuity LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of BMY opened at $48.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $61.42. The firm has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

