Certuity LLC Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Certuity LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 187.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,757,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,321,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,543,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,487,000 after acquiring an additional 649,791 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 27.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,715,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,601,000 after acquiring an additional 589,831 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 238.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 784,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,797,000 after acquiring an additional 552,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $269.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $278.24.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,614 shares of company stock worth $13,519,460. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

