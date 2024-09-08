Certuity LLC Raises Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Certuity LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $243.97 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.68. The company has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.74, for a total transaction of $3,626,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,152,355.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.74, for a total transaction of $3,626,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,152,355.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total value of $1,437,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,732.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,692 shares of company stock valued at $21,006,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. FBN Securities raised Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

