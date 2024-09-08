Certuity LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE)

Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,318 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC owned 0.14% of Blue Owl Capital Co. III worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter worth about $82,106,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,546,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the first quarter worth about $12,243,000.

OBDE opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III ( NYSE:OBDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.08 million. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 54.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blue Owl Capital Co. III news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $172,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $172,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victor Woolridge bought 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,830 shares in the company, valued at $99,991.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 90.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

