Certuity LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Certuity LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after buying an additional 595,576 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after acquiring an additional 584,356 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $132,881,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,407.1% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 354,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,550,000 after purchasing an additional 353,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $249.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $258.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.