Certuity LLC Sells 3,254 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Certuity LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Certuity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterweight Ventures LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 62,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 47,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 120,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.97.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

