Certuity LLC Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $343,760,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,426,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Aptiv by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,880,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Down 3.5 %

APTV opened at $68.49 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aptiv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

