Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.93.

CHTR traded down $3.35 on Friday, reaching $327.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,458. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.25.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

