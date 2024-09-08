Chartist Inc. CA Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chartist Inc. CA trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.90. The stock had a trading volume of 34,561,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,838,492. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.33.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

