Checkit (LON:CKT) Shares Down 1.9%

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.77 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.05 ($0.30). Approximately 145,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 92,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.31).
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.17. The firm has a market cap of £24.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 2.16.
Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.
