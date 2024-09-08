China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 18,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 282,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32.

About China Xiangtai Food

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

