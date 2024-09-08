Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,598.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,500 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $19,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE CMG traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,248,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,003,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average of $80.80. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

