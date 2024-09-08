Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

CHRD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $234.00 to $206.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $202.10.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD opened at $134.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.13. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $133.96 and a 12 month high of $190.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,485.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Chord Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Chord Energy by 125.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Chord Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

